‘Criminal Minds’ Revival in Early Development at Paramount+

A year after ending its 15-year run on CBS, Paramount+ is looking to bring back “Criminal Minds” for a limited run, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The forthcoming streaming service — which will launch its rebrand from CBS All Access next month — is in the very early stages of developing a revival that would feature a mix of returning and new characters. Longtime showrunner Erica Messer would return for the revival. “Criminal Minds” is a co-production between CBS Studios and ABC Signature.

Reps for CBS Studios, ABC Signature and Paramount+ declined to comment.

“Criminal Minds” was one of CBS’ longest-running series, airing from 2006 until 2020. Over its run, it starred Mandy Patinkin, Shemar Moore, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Matthew Gray Gubler, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini and Paget Brewster. It led to two spinoffs, “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” and “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,” which were far less successful than the parents series.

Paramount+ launches on March 4 and will feature programming from all of ViacomCBS’ brands, including Nickelodeon and MTV.

The news of a “Criminal Minds” spinoff comes as CBS is working on its own limited series revival of “CSI.” Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mel Rodriguez have joined that project, which could also feature original series stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox.

