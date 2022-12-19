ABC Signature has agreed to pay $3 million in a lawsuit brought by “Criminal Minds” male crewmembers, who allege that director of photography Gregory St. Johns sexually harassed them for 14 seasons of the CBS series and that producers refused to act on their complaints.

“Pursuant to a three-year consent decree resolving this case, ABC Signature will pay $3 million for a class of approximately twelve individuals, the California Civil Rights Department said in a press statement, released on Friday.

The settlement also called for ABC Signature to revise their policies and to “train production and human resources employees, meet regularly with production supervisors and HR to ensure there are no unaddressed complaints of harassment/retaliation on set, and report on compliance annually to CRD.”

The suit was first brought in May 2020.

Parent company Disney has not yet commented on the settlement .

The crime drama about an elite squad of FBI profilers ran for 16 seasons on CBS. A reboot, “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” debuted on Paramount+ in November. It’s produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios.