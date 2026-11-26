Bob Iger had an extramarital affair and got an employee pregnant, an upcoming unauthorized biography charting the corporate history of Disney claims.

The revelation is made in Robbie Whelan’s “The House of the Mouse,” which The New York Times got an advance copy of and reported on Wednesday.

Whelan says the former Disney CEO had an affair with an ABC marketer in the 1990s when he was the head of ABC Entertainment, per the Times. Their relationship was consensual. (Iger divorced wife Susan Iger in 1994 and married his current wife Willow Bay in 1995.)

The unnamed woman, Iger’s subordinate, became pregnant and “suffered through a traumatic termination procedure,” Whelan wrote. The author contrasted Iger’s personal behavior with his public support of the #MeToo movement in the 2010s, where powerful figures were held accountable for their inappropriate actions.

Iger declined to be interviewed for the book.

The 75-year-old executive served as CEO of Disney twice, first succeeding Michael Eisner in 2005 until his contract expired in 2020. He returned for his second stint in November 2022 until he was succeeded by Josh D’Amaro last March.

“Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO,” Iger said of D’Amaro’s appointment at the time. “He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company.”

“The House of Mouse: Bob Iger and the War of Succession at Disney” will be released on Dec. 1.