Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Midseason Shows (Updating)

We only have a few so far — but it’s better than nothing

| November 10, 2020 @ 9:06 AM Last Updated: November 10, 2020 @ 9:18 AM

THE BACHELOR - After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for "The Bachelorette," thousands of fans swooned over the would-be cast member. He is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career, and over the past few months, he has used his growing platform for good. Today, Matt announced on "Good Morning America" that he will take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABC’s hit romance reality series, "The Bachelor." Season 25 of "The Bachelor" is scheduled to premiere in 2021. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) MATT JAMES

Winter isn’t here yet, but broadcast TV’s programming slates for the colder months are slowly taking shape.

Below you’ll find the dates TheWrap has so far from The CW and ABC, with more still to come, including those from NBC, CBS and Fox. Check back throughout the coming weeks to see additional debut dates added as they become available heading into the new year.

Monday, Jan. 4
8 p.m. — “The Bachelor” (ABC, season premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 7
8 p.m. — “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (ABC, series premiere)
9 p.m. — “The Chase” (ABC, series premiere)
10 p.m. — “The Hustler” (ABC, series premiere)

Friday, Jan. 8
8 p.m. — “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (The CW, cycle premiere)
9 p.m. — “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (The CW, season premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 12
8 p.m. — “Two Sentence Horror Stories” (The CW, season premiere)
9 p.m. — “Trickster” (The CW, network debut of international series)

Sunday, Jan. 17
8 p.m. — “Batwoman” (The CW, season premiere)

Monday, Jan. 18
8 p.m. — “All American” (The CW, season premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 20
8 p.m. — “Riverdale” (The CW, season premiere)
9 p.m. — “Nancy Drew” (The CW, season premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 21
8 p.m. — “Walker” (The CW, series premiere)
9 p.m. — “Legacies” (The CW, season premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 24
9 p.m. — “Charmed” (The CW, season premiere)

Tuesday, Jan. 26
8 p.m. — “To Tell the Truth” (ABC, season premiere)

Monday, Feb. 8
9 p.m. “Black Lightning” (The CW, season premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 14
8 p.m. — “American Idol” (ABC, season premiere)

Tuesday, Feb. 23
8 p.m. — “The Flash” (The CW, season premiere)
9 p.m. — “Superman & Lois” (The CW, series premiere)