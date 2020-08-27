Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy Face Deadly Time Loop in Trailer for Thriller Game ‘Twelve Minutes’ (Video)

Annapurna Interactive’s latest video game will feature voice acting from several film stars including Willem Dafoe, James McAvoy and “Star Wars” heroine Daisy Ridley.
The game is titled “Twelve Minutes,” and asks the player to solve a mystery of a home invasion while playing as a man stuck in a time loop reliving the same twelve minutes. Ridley plays the game’s female character (simply called The Woman), while McAvoy voices her male counterpart and Dafoe plays the intruder.
“Twelve Minutes” is written by Steve Lerner and Luis Antonio, who also directs. The game is Antonio’s directorial debut — he previously worked as a senior 3D artist for BAFTA Games award-winning video game “The Witness” and served as an art director at Ubisoft and 3D artist at Rockstar Games.
“I’m thrilled to have this incredibly talented cast bring the nuanced and complex characters of Twelve Minutes to life,” Antonio said in a statement. “This experience blends the genres of film and games, and these extraordinary actors are perfect for the challenge of delivering a new type of entertainment.”
“Twelve Minutes” doesn’t have a set release date, but Annapurna told TheWrap it will be available on PC and the Xbox Series X and Xbox One as a console launch exclusive. Annapurna Interactive has produced ten video games since it was founded in 2016, and has another six titles in production including “Twelve Minutes.” Its award-winning games produced alongside independent game developers include “Outer Wilds” and “What Remains of Edith Finch.”
Check out the “Twelve Minutes” trailer at the top of the page, or below.
9 Stars Who Just Need an Emmy to EGOT, From Elton John to Stephen Sondheim (Photos)
The EGOT -- an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony -- is among the greatest and most elusive honors in entertainment. These stars are (or were) close to achieving it.
Elton John, composer and musician (1947-) Grammy: Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group, "That's What Friends Are For" (1986); Best Instrumental Composition, "Basque" (1991); Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" (1994); Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, "Candle in the Wind" (1997); Best Show Album, "Aida" (2000) Oscar: Best Original Son, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from "The Lion King" (1994) Tony: Best Score, "Aida" (2000)
Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist (1930-) Grammy: Best Show Album, "Company" (1970); Best Show Album, "A Little Night Music" (1973); Song of the Year, "Send in the Clowns" (1975); Best Show Album, "Sweeney Todd" (1979); Best Show Album, "Sunday in the Park With George" (1984); Best Cast Show Album, "Into the Woods" (1988); Best Show Album, "Passion" (1994); Oscar: Best Original Song, "Sooner Or Later (I Always Get My Man)" from "Dick Tracy" (1990) Tony: Best Musical, "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," (1963); Best Score and Best Lyrics, "Company" (1971); Best Score, "Follies" (1972); Best Score, "A Little Night Music" (1973); Best Score, "Sweeney Todd" (1979); Best Score, "Into the Woods" (1988); Best Score, "Passion" (1994)
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, composers (both 1985 - ) Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, "Dear Evan Hansen" (2018) Oscar: Best Original Song, "La La Land" (2017) Tony: Best Original Score, "Dear Evan Hansen" (2017)
Henry Fonda, actor (1905-82) Grammy: Best Spoken Word Album, "Great Documents" (1977) Oscar: Best Actor, "On Golden Pond" (1981) Tony: Best Actor, "Mister Roberts" (1948); Best Actor, "Clarence Darrow" (1975)
Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist and producer (1895-1960) Grammy: Best Original Cast Album, "The Sound of Music" (1960) Oscar: Best Original Song, "The Last Time I Saw Paris" from "Lady Be Good" (1941); "It Might As Well Be Spring" from "State Fair" (1945) Tony: Three awards for "South Pacific" (1950); Best Musical, "The King and I" (1952); Best Musical, "The Sound of Music" (1960)
Alan Jay Lerner, lyricist and writer (1918-86) Grammy: Best Original Cast Album, "On a Clear Day" (1965) Oscar: Best Original Screenplay, "An American in Paris" (1951); Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song, "Gigi" (1958) Tony: Best Musical, "My Fair Lady" (1957); Best Original Score, "Gigi" (1974)
Frank Loesser, composer (1910-69) Grammy: Best Cast Album, "How to Succeed..." (1961) Oscar: Best Song, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" from "Neptune's Daughter" (1949) Tony: Best Musical, "Guys and Dolls" (1951); Best Musical, "How to Succeed..." (1962)
Jule Styne, composer and songwriter (1905-94) Grammy: Best Cast Album, "Funny Girl" (1964) Oscar: Best Song, "Three Coins in the Fountain" (1954) Tony: Best Musical and Best Score, "Hallelujah Baby" (1968)
1 of 9
A select group of entertainers can round out their trophy cases with a competitive win from the Television Academy
The EGOT -- an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony -- is among the greatest and most elusive honors in entertainment. These stars are (or were) close to achieving it.