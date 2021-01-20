Dana Perino, a former press secretary for George W. Bush, said on Fox News Wednesday it’s “so wrong” for alumni of President Donald Trump’s administration to be denied jobs because of their former employer.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy said, “Some people on the political left are trying to punish people who worked in the administration and keep them from ever getting a job again.”

‘That’s so wrong for a couple of reasons. One, it’s wrong because people that want to serve their country can go forward with pride they did that, right, whether it be in the Obama administration, the Trump administration, the Bush administration,” said Perino, who anchors “America’s Newsroom” on the network.

She went on, mentioning her second point: “If you’re a company and you’re dealing with tough issues or crises, there’s nobody more battle-tested than the people that worked in this administration.”

Perino noted that any company can decide not to hire someone if they want to, but she believes outgoing Trump administration official and employees should be given some time to show what they can do.

The comments came hours before President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in and as outgoing president Trump left the White House for a final time.

Last week, Forbes chief content officer Randall Lane warned companies not to hire Kayleigh McEnany, Kellyanne Conway and other Trump staffers, saying, “Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie.”

Watch Perino’s comments below.