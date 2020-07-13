Darren Star and Lily Collins’ ‘Emily in Paris’ Moves From Paramount Network to Netflix

Half-hour romantic comedy series to debut this fall

| July 13, 2020 @ 8:30 AM
Emily in Paris

Netflix

“Emily in Paris,” the upcoming romantic comedy series from Darren Star and Lily Collins, has found a new home at Netflix.

The 10-episode half-hour series from MTV Studios was originally given a series commitment by Paramount Network last April. Filmed on location in Paris and throughout France, it’s set to debut on Netflix this fall.

Here is the official synopsis:

“Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

Star, known for “Younger,” and “Sex and the City,” serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Lily Collins (“Rules Don’t Apply,” “To the Bone”) will produce and star opposite Ashley Park (“Tales of the City”). Other executive producers include Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, as well as Andrew Fleming. Patricia Field (“The Devil Wears Prada,” “Sex and the City”) serves as the costume designer.

Series regulars include Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (“Call My Agent!”), Lucas Bravo (“Smart Ass”), Samuel Arnold (“Antony & Cleopatra”), Camille Razat (“The 15:17 to Paris”) and Bruno Gouery (“Doc Martin”). Recurring cast includes Kate Walsh (“The Umbrella Academy”), William Abadie (“Resident Evil: Extinction”) and Arnaud Viard (“Clara et Moi”).

