Condé Nast on Thursday named Dawn Davis the new editor in chief of Bon Appétit magazine.

Davis, who most recently served as vice president of Simon & Schuster imprint 37 Ink, will take over the duties of Adam Rapoport, who stepped down as editor in chief in June following the surfacing of an old photo of him in brownface.

Davis will report to Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, artistic director of Condé Nast US and global content advisor for the company. She has spent the bulk of her career in book publishing, including stints at Random House and HarperCollins. She has been at ViacomCBS-owned Simon & Schuster since 2013.

“Dawn’s work stands out for defining and leading important cultural conversations,” Wintour said Thursday in a statement. “She is a trusted voice and supporter of a diverse and inclusive community of writers and she has shone a light on people and stories that need to be told. I am so pleased that she will bring her considerable talent to Bon Appétit.”

Davis added in her own statement, “Like the Bon Appétit brand, I see food at the epicenter of all we do. Food is connected to community and culture, economics and family. Decisions about what we eat and with whom, who produces our food and how, influences almost every aspect of our lives.”

Bon Appétit has faced reckonings in recent weeks as a number of high-profile stars have exited its online video series amid contract disputes and discussions about pay disparities. The brand offered a “long-overdue apology” after Rapoport’s departure and contemporaneous accusations of a toxic workplace.