Obamas, Clintons, Bernie Sanders and AOC to Speak at Democratic National Convention

Biden’s potential VP picks — including Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitmer and Tammy Duckworth — are also scheduled to speak

| August 11, 2020 @ 9:43 AM Last Updated: August 11, 2020 @ 9:50 AM

The Democratic National Convention kicks off virtually next Monday, and the DNC has announced a lineup of speakers that includes the Obamas, the Clintons, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Some of Biden’s potential vice-presidential pick, which he has not yet announced as of Tuesday, have also been scheduled to speak at the four-day convention, including Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitmer and Tammy Duckworth.

Here’s the expected lineup of speakers by day:

Monday

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto
  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
  • Rep. Jim Clyburn
  • Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson
  • Rep. Gwen Moore
  • Former Gov. John Kasich
  • Sen. Doug Jones
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Tuesday

  • Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates
  • Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
  • Former Secretary of State John Kerry
  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
  • Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester
  • Former President Bill Clinton
  • Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden

Wednesday

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi
  • Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • Gov. Tony Evers
  • Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
  • Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords
  • The Vice Presidential Nominee
  • Former President Barack Obama

Thursday

  • Sen. Cory Booker
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom
  • Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin
  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth
  • Sen. Chris Coons
  • Sen. Kamala Harris
  • The Biden Family
  • Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden

How to watch

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the convention will be livestreamed virtually on the DNC’s website from 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET next Monday through Thursday. Viewers can also watch the speeches live on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

