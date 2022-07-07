Denzel Washington Contracts COVID, Misses Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony

Denzel Washington was absent from the Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony on Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Washington’s representative confirmed to TheWrap.

Washington, who was slated to be honored at today’s ceremony, will receive the award at a later date.

“There’s a man who couldn’t be here today but wanted to be: Denzel Washington, one of our greatest actors in American history. Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Tony Awards, (and) wide acclaim from audiences and peers around the world,” President Biden said. “He couldn’t be here with us today, but I’ll be giving him this award at a later date when he’s able to get here.”

