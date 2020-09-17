Discovery, Inc. chief David Zaslav said on Thursday that his company and bundle of channels including HGTV and Food Network is “very close” to launching its own global pay-streaming service — like a Disney+ for Mike Rowe, Bobby Flay and “90 Day Fiancé” fans.

“You’ll hear from us soon. I think one of the keys is getting partners to help,” Zaslav said this morning during a Goldman Sachs Communacopia interview. “So we’ve been very quietly over the last year working aggressively, getting all of our stuff together. We’re quite close.”

“The additional thing that’s happened is, people are getting very acclimated to this idea of subscribing. I think we’re at the very beginning of that cycle, and they’ve subscribed to a lot of stuff,” he continued. “For us, we’re going to be coming with a fresh library of content, a huge amount of fresh originals at a time when the road has been paved by Netflix and Disney and HBO, and people are getting more and more acclimated to viewing content on devices.

Also Read: 'Fixer Upper' to Return on Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network

“Our only challenge right now is we’re not on every device,” Zaslav said. “We will be very soon and we will be in a way that’s aggressive.”

Internationally, the upcoming Discovery, Inc. SVOD service will include local language programming and local sports.

Discovery currently has a free digital-viewing option that includes limited programming and advertisements.

Also Read: 'Goodfellas' Actress Lorraine Bracco Is Going to Renovate a Home in Sicily for New HGTV Series

At this time, it is unclear if Chip and Joanna Gaines’ upcoming Magnolia Network — a highly anticipated rebrand of the DIY Network that will include new “Fixer Upper” episodes — will be included in this global direct-to-consumer offering.

Magnolia Network is being planned as both a traditional cable channel and a pay-streaming offering. After some setbacks due to the coronavirus shutdown, Magnolia Network is now set for a 2021 launch.

A spokesperson for Discovery, Inc. told TheWrap on Thursday that the portfolio’s “key brands” will be included in the larger-scale streaming service. While Magnolia “could be” among those, the rep said, that part of the business plan sounds like it has not yet been set in stone.