Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Another media company is launching a streaming service. This time it’s non-fiction powerhouse Discovery.

Discovery will roll out Discovery+ on Jan. 4, and feature two pricing plans, one with ads and one without. The ad-supported option will be $4.99 a month, while the ad-free option is $6.99 a month. That puts Discovery+ on par with most of its streaming competitors. The service is already being rolled out internationally in territories including the U.K., Ireland and India.

Discovery will partner with Verizon to give its 55 million customers up to a free year of Discovery+ depending on their service plans, CNBC adds. Disney made a similar deal with the phone carrier when it launched Disney+ a year ago.

“We have been working methodically the past two years to bring all of our strategic advantages to the launch of discovery+, including distribution and advertising partnerships around the world, a world-class offering of quality brands, authentic personalities and the largest content library at launch, as well as a broad slate of exclusive programming,” Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav said. “With discovery+, we are seizing the global opportunity to be the world’s definitive product for unscripted storytelling, providing households and mobile consumers a distinct, clear and differentiated offering across valuable and enduring lifestyle, and real life verticals. We believe discovery+ is the perfect complement to every streaming portfolio, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Verizon to bring this incredible content to their customer base.”

When it launches, Discovery+ will be the ninth major streaming service and the sixth new launch within an 18-month span. The streaming wars claimed its first victim when Quibi, the short-form service from Jeffrey Katzenberg, shut down less than eight months after its debut.

Discovery+ will feature more than 55,000 episodes from more than 2,500 series across Discovery’s vast swath of networks including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet. Viewers in the U.S. will also gain access to new series from Will Packer and Kevin Hart, ’90 Day Fiancé,’ Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis, Duff Goldman, Amy Schumer, Carla Hall, David Schwimmer, Sir David Attenborough, Ben Napier, Sebastian Maniscalco, Joe Kenda and Mike Rowe.

Additionally, the return of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ “Fixer Upper” will launch on Discovery+ before it debuts on the couple’s upcoming cable channel, Magnolia Network, later next year.