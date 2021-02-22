Discovery+ Tops 11 Million Paid Subscribers

Discovery Inc’s newbie streaming platform Discovery+ has topped 11 million total paid subscribers and is “on pace” to hit 12 million by the end of February.

“We have now surpassed 11 million total paying direct-to-consumer subscribers globally and are on pace to be at 12 million by the end of the month, underscoring the value of the investments we’ve made in content, beloved personalities and brands with huge consumer appeal, supported by industry-leading DTC capabilities,” CEO David Zaslav revealed Monday when unveiling the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings.

When it debuted Jan. 4, Discovery+ had “the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service” at launch, per Discovery, including more than 50 original titles and over 150 hours of exclusive content,” like the preview of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network.

Discovery+ costs $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 without ads.

Discovery partnered with Verizon to give its 55 million customers up to a free year of Discovery+, depending on their service plans. Disney made a similar deal with the phone carrier when it launched Disney+ a year ago.

