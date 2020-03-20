Dish Network Chairman Charlie Ergen’s Pay Dropped 24% Last Year

Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen saw his compensation decline 24% last year to $2.36 million, according to an SEC filing.
Ergen’s all-in pay was down from the $3.11 million he took home in 2018 and was more in line with his 2017 compensation of $2.45 million. He received a significantly-higher portion of option awards in 2018, with his base salary remaining $1 million through all three years.
In fiscal 2018, Ergen’s option awards reached $1.37 million. Nothing was recognized under that heading in 2019.
Last year, Ergen posted roughly the same figure ($1.36 million) under the catch-all heading of “All Other Compensation.” It wasn’t a wash, however, because Ergen earned roughly half that amount under 2010’s “other” category.
Dish is a satellite-TV provider based in Englewood, Colo. The company had a spike in popularity — and stock price — in late 2014/early 2015 but the era of cord-cutting took a big bite out of that.
