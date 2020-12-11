Bob Chapek as Disney Investor Day

Disney

Disney’s $16 Billion-Plus Bet: An Avalanche of New Content for Streaming – and Movie Theaters Too

by | December 11, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

“It’s not HBO Max that has to worry; it’s Netflix,” a top agent says

After a horrific financial year marked by cratering revenues and widespread layoffs due the pandemic-fueled shutdown of movie theaters, theme parks and cruise ships, Disney executives on Thursday came out swinging with a recovery plan based on an avalanche of new content distributed across all of its platforms (including those battered movie theaters).

Disney watchers may have been expecting the company to adopt a strategy similar to the one rival WarnerMedia announced last week — diverting its entire 2021 slate of 17 movies to its nascent streaming platform, HBO Max, on the same day as they open in theaters. But while three smaller, mostly animated films will bypass theaters for a Disney+ debut, the company committed to a theatrical release for major titles, including this May’s Marvel release “Black Widow,” that many had anticipated would head straight to streaming.

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

