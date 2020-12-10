Disney+ announced two spinoffs of its hugely popular “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” on Thursday.

One will focus on Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and the other on the Rangers of New Republic. The Ahsoka Tano-centric series will debut on Christmas Day 2021.

In “Star Wars” lore, Ahsoka Tano is the former Jedi apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader. She recently made her live-action debut during the second season of “The Mandalorian.”

Both of the series will be set within the timeline of “The Mandalorian.”

In other “Star Wars” news, Hayden Christiansen will return to his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, whom he played in the prequel trilogy, in the upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series. Ewan McGregor also returns as Skywalker’s former Jedi apprentice.

Another Disney+ series starring Diego Luna’s “Rogue One” character, Cassian Andor, will be titled “Andor.” Then, there’s a mystery-thriller series from Leslie Hyland called “Acolyte,” which focuses on “the last days of the High Republic,” per LucasFilm chief Kathleen Kennedy.

That’s not all — Disney+ also announced “Lando,” a new series centered on Lando Calrissian, from “Dear White People” creator Justin Simien. Donald Glover played a younger version of the character in “Solo,” though it’s not clear if he is involved in the solo series.

Earlier on Thursday, Disney teased that a whole bunch of new “Star Wars” content would be coming to Disney+.

“Over the next few years, we will release roughly 10 Marvel series, 10 ‘Star Wars’ series, 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation and Pixar series, as well as 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation and Pixar features,” Kareem Daniel, chairman of media and entertainment distribution for The Walt Disney Company, said during a livestreamed Disney Investor Day presentation.

Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of #TheMandalorian is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HxAumWruMX — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 10, 2020

