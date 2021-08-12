Disney CEO Bob Chapek Denies Rift With Bob Iger: We ‘Decided This Was the Best Strategy’

Disney CEO Bob Chapek defended the distribution strategy behind “Black Widow” that led to a lawsuit filed by star Scarlett Johansson last month.

”Both Bob Iger and I, along with the distribution team, decided this was the best strategy because it enabled us to reach the broadest audience,” Chapek said on Disney’s earnings call on Thursday.

He added: “Distribution decisions are made on a film-by-film basis, based on market conditions and consumer behavior.”

Johansson last month alleged breach of contract in the lawsuit in which she’s suing Disney over the company’s decision to release “Black Widow” on Disney+ at the same time as the film’s theatrical release.

n response, Disney said the lawsuit had “no merit whatsoever” and that she already received $20 million in compensation.

“There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of ‘Black Widow’ on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date,” a Walt Disney Company spokesperson said.

The statement was not well-received by several female equity-focused organizations. Time’s Up, ReFrame and Women and Film released a joint statement, calling Disney’s statement a “gendered character attack.” SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris shamed Disney “for resorting to tired tactics of gender-shaming and bullying.”

