Disney+ Halts ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Filming in Prague Over Coronavirus Concerns
Production will return to Atlanta
Tim Baysinger | March 10, 2020 @ 2:58 PM
Last Updated: March 10, 2020 @ 3:31 PM
Marvel Studios
Disney+ has shut down production for its upcoming Marvel Studios series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which was filming in Prague, over concerns of the spreading coronavirus, an individual with knowledge of the production tells TheWrap.
The Disney+ series had been filming in Atlanta, where Marvel Studios has filmed the majority of its movies, but moved production to the Czech Republic capital city last Friday. On Tuesday, the entire cast and crew were told to return to Atlanta.
The series is set to debut in August on Disney’s streaming service.
The decision comes after the Czech Ministry of Health closed schools and placed other restrictions on events and travel. Earlier on Tuesday, The Prague International Film Festival was canceled. The Covid-19 virus has
This is the second time the Disney+ series had to scuttle production plans over real-world events. In January, Disney scrapped production in Puerto Rico after a pair of large earthquakes hit the region.
The series stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who are reprising their big-screen roles as Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, respectively. Daniel Bruhl and Emily Van Camp will also return as their MCU characters Helmut Zemo and Sharon Carter, and will be joined by Wyatt Russell, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam and Miki Ishikawa.
13 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Duncanville' to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 13 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.
Rank: 12 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank: 11 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 10 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
NBC
Rank: 9 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
NBC
Rank: 8 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
ABC
Rank: 7 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Fox
Rank: 6 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
NBC
Rank: 5 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
Rank: 4 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
CBS
Rank: 3 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Fox
Rank: 2 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.1 million
CBS
1 of 14
Two spinoffs start off strong — one does not
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 13 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.