Disney+ Halts ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Filming in Prague Over Coronavirus Concerns

Production will return to Atlanta

| March 10, 2020 @ 2:58 PM Last Updated: March 10, 2020 @ 3:31 PM
Falcon And The Winter Soldier logo

Marvel Studios

Disney+ has shut down production for its upcoming Marvel Studios series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which was filming in Prague, over concerns of the spreading coronavirus, an individual with knowledge of the production tells TheWrap.

The Disney+ series had been filming in Atlanta, where Marvel Studios has filmed the majority of its movies, but moved production to the Czech Republic capital city last Friday. On Tuesday, the entire cast and crew were told to return to Atlanta.

The series is set to debut in August on Disney’s streaming service.

The decision comes after the Czech Ministry of Health closed schools and placed other restrictions on events and travel. Earlier on Tuesday, The Prague International Film Festival was canceled. The Covid-19 virus has

This is the second time the Disney+ series had to scuttle production plans over real-world events. In January, Disney scrapped production in Puerto Rico after a pair of large earthquakes hit the region.

The series stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who are reprising their big-screen roles as Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, respectively. Daniel Bruhl and Emily Van Camp will also return as their MCU characters Helmut Zemo and Sharon Carter, and will be joined by Wyatt Russell, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam and Miki Ishikawa.

News of the scrapped shooting plans was first reported by Deadline.

