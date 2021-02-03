ABC’s Robert Mills has been promoted to executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment for Walt Disney Television, the company announced Wednesday.

In his new role, Mills will report to Disney TV’s President of Entertainment Craig Hunegs and Hulu and ABC boss Craig Erwich. He will lead the newly formed Walt Disney Television Alternative production unit in addition to his current responsibilities overseeing alternative programming, specials and late night for ABC.

Mills will also take oversight of ABC’s daytime programming.

“Rob is a respected and accomplished innovator in the unscripted business and his success is reflected in the countless hours of compelling content he has long championed,” Erwich said in a statement. “This promotion is not only a well-earned next step in his career, it also demonstrates our commitment to the type of groundbreaking programming that Rob’s team is known for.”

Hunegs added: “Rob Mills is one of the premier developers of unscripted programming in the industry. We are excited to expand his role to run a new business unit devoted to creating alternative hits for every Disney platform and to produce more of this dynamic programming than ever before.”

“I am honored to be leading this new enterprise as our company continues its efforts to grow the direct-to-consumer business and build on our success at ABC,” Mills said. “I am incredibly grateful to Dana Walden, Craig Erwich and Craig Hunegs for this tremendous opportunity and look forward to collaborating with the talented teams within this expanded portfolio to develop and produce a higher volume of culturally defining unscripted television.”