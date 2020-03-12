Disneyland Resort and Theme Parks to Close as Coronavirus Spreads

Disney said on Thursday that it will close its Disneyland resort and theme parks in Anaheim, Calif. amid concerns of the novel coronavirus spread in the U.S.

The parks and resort will begin closing March 14 and remain closed through the end of the month.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,” a Disneyland spokesperson said in a statement. “The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.

“Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period,” the statement continues. “Please contact The Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and cancellations at 714-520-5050.”

Also Read: Coronavirus: Twitter Requires All Global Staff Work Remotely

The last time Disney shut down the park was after the September 11 terrorist attacks, and Disneyland has only closed two other times prior: The national day of mourning after the JFK assassination and after the Northridge Earthquake in 1994, which was one of the most powerful ever recorded in North America.

Disney closed its parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai and Japan back in January, though many shops and restaurants at Shanghai Disneyland have since reopened. During the company’s earnings call in February, management said the closure of the two Chinese sites alone would cost the company at least $175 million. “The precise magnitude of the financial impact is highly dependent on the duration of the closures and how quickly we can resume normal operations,” Disney CFO Christine McCarthy told analysts at the time.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency earlier in the month after the first COVID-19 patient died after falling ill while aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship.

Also Read: All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

Late Wednesday, Gov. Newsom, in accordance with new guidelines from the state’s Department of Public Health, asked that all gatherings of more than 250 people be canceled throughout the state in an effort to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus.

The decision includes almost all sporting events, most concerts, many movie screenings, high volume workplaces, and many restaurants and bars, not to mention film premieres and large scale media events. Though not mandatory, Newsom called on Californians to follow the guidelines through at least the end of March.

During a press conference earlier in the day on Thursday — before Disneyland closed — Gov. Newsom said those guidelines would not include the theme park, but that they were having conversations about the situation.

The new guidelines, posted Wednesday night, are the strongest measures yet in the state’s efforts to contain the disease that has infected roughly 200 Californians.