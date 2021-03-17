Disneyland to Reopen April 30, Bob Chapek Says

Disneyland officially has a reopening date. CEO Bob Chapek said that Disneyland and California Adventure will reopen on April 30 and will operate at 15% capacity.

Chapek announced the official date on CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” Wednesday after previously saying that the theme park would open in late April when California gave the green light. Disney also confirmed the news in a statement.

“We’ve seen the enthusiasm, the craving for people to return to our parks around the world,” Chapek told CNBC’s Julia Boorstin. “We’ve been operating at Walt Disney World for about nine months, and there certainly is no shortage of demand.”

“I think as people become vaccinated, they become a little bit more confident in the fact that they can travel, and, you know, stay Covid-free,” he added. “Consumers trust Disney to do the right thing and we’ve certainly proven that we can [open] responsibly whether it’s temperature checks, masks, social distancing, [or] improved hygiene around the parks.”

Disneyland has been closed since last March. The theme park will also recall about 10,000 park employees that were previously furloughed.

Disneyland Resort hotels will also reopen in phases, starting with the Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa reopening on April 29, with limited capacity. Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will plan to reopen May 2. Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date.

What’s more, before April 30, Disneyland will invite Disney employees (“cast members”) and local community members in Anaheim to be the first to attend the park.

Naturally there will be questions (and a rush for demand) to get tickets for the park, so Disneyland is requiring that all guests obtain a reservation for the park entry in advance, and guests will need both a park reservation and valid admission for the same date for any guests over the age of 3. For now, only California residents may visit the parks in line with state guidelines, and masks will be required in the park.

More details about the new reservation system will be available soon. In addition, guests are encouraged to check Disneyland.com for the latest updates as they become available for theme park tickets, hotel booking and vacation packages, dining reservations and activity reservations such as Droid Depot.

A Touch of Disney, which is a limited-time ticketed experience taking place in California Adventure, has already sold out, but will continue as planned between March 18 through April 19. Downtown Disney also managed to reopen with new health and safety measures back in July.

More to come…