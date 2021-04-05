Disney+’s ‘Loki’ Trailer: Tom Hiddleston Needs to Help Owen Wilson Fix the Reality He Broke (Video)

Disney+ dropped the trailer for “Loki” Monday, revealing the new mission of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is to help Owen Wilson fix the reality that Tom Hiddleston broke.

Watch Loki–the imperious God of Mischief–who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Loki.” The all-new, original series debuts exclusively on Disney+ on June 11, 2021.

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

More to come…