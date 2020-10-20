‘The Crown': Dominic West in Talks to Play Prince Charles in Seasons 5 and 6

Dominic West is in final talks with Netflix and Left Bank Pictures to play Prince Charles on Seasons 5 and 6 of “The Crown.”

According to Deadline, “The Affair” alum has not yet closed a deal, but has been lined up for the pivotal part in the British royal family drama’s final two seasons.

West would take over the role from Josh O’Connor, who played Charles on the third and upcoming fourth season of “The Crown.” He would also be starring opposite Elizabeth Debicki, who will be playing Princess Diana in Seasons 5 and 6, with Emma Corrin portraying the royal in Season 4.

Netflix declined TheWrap’s request for comment on West’s casting.

The upcoming fourth season of “The Crown,” which will premiere Nov. 15, will cover Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family during the Princess Diana era. Season 3 of “The Crown,” which launched last November, left off in 1977 at the Queen’s Silver Jubilee. Seasons 5 and 6 are expected to cover the late ’90s and early ’00s.

Along with Debicki, the previously announced cast members for “The Crown’s” final two seasons include Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II (currently portrayed by Olivia Colman), Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret (presently played by Helena Bonham Carter), and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip (a role filled by Tobias Menzies for Seasons 3 and 4).

In July, Netflix and “The Crown” creator Peter Morgan revealed the series will run for six seasons after all, following their January announcement that Season 5 would be the drama’s final year — despite Morgan having stated for years that his vision for “The Crown” had always been a six-season run.

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan said in a statement July 9. “To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present day – it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

“The Crown” will take a production hiatus before filming on Season 5 begins next June, meaning that installment won’t premiere until 2022.

West is best known to American audiences for his parts in “The Wire” and “The Affair.” He is currently in production on the BBC’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s classic novel “The Pursuit of Love,” starring opposite Lily James.

“The Crown” Season 4 premieres Nov. 15 on Netflix.