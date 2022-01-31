Donald May, best known for the role of attorney Adam Drake in “The Edge of Night” TV series, has died at 94.

According to reports, May died Friday at his home in Kent, New York. His second wife, Carla Borelli, revealed that he was recently diagnosed with larynx cancer, apart from a stroke he had five years ago.

May’s first professional acting gig was in a play with a stock company in Albany, New York. He kicked off his screen time in 1956 with a role as Cadet Lt. Charles C. Thompson in “West Point,” after serving with the U.S. Navy as an ensign in the Korean War.

He also starred in popular shows like western series “Colt .45,” and “The Roaring 20s,” in which he played a New York reporter Pat Garrison who followed gangland crime.

May collected 2840 episodes as Adam Drake in “The Edge of Night” over ten years, while splitting time between the soap opera and off Broadway. He renewed his appearance in soaps with roles in “Texas” (1980) and “Falcon Crest” (1981), both of which also starred Borelli, who married May after divorcing her first husband John Powell Demorest.

Soap Hub first reported the news of May’s death, quoting “The Edge of Night The Soap Opera Fans Love” Facebook page.

The comment, by Laurie Noyes, reads:

“Don May was a kind and wonderful man and a very good friend to me. Just received the sad news from his family that he passed away peacefully on January 28 at home with his wife by his side. Don was 92.He is survived by his wife, Carla Borelli-May, and two sons, Christopher and Douglas.”