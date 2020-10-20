President Donald Trump criticized CBS News’ Lesley Stahl on Twitter Tuesday for not wearing a mask after wrapping a White House interview with her. According to a report from CNN, Trump ended the “60 Minutes” interview early and abruptly.

“Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come,” he tweeted along with a video of Stahl and two other men, both of whom were masked while she was not. The clip is only six seconds long.

Also Read: Biden Outpaces Trump in Twitter Engagement For First Time This Year

“Apparently there was some drama while President Trump was taping his 60 Minutes interview today. He abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes & did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape with Pence, @abdallahcnn and I are told by sources,” tweeted CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

A representative for CBS News did not immediately return a request for comment on how the interview ended, nor the president’s tweet about Stahl. Trump has shunned mask-wearing at the White House prior to and after he was hospitalized for COVID-19.

Last Sunday’s “60 Minutes” was television’s top non-sports primetime show, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings. The program brought in an average of 9.1 million viewers and featured Stahl’s interview with poisoned Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci and the story of cruise ship passengers exposed to or infected with COVID-19 who said the CDC still allowed them to board commercial flights.

Trump’s interview with Stahl is expected to air on this Sunday’s “60 Minutes” (along with interviews with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris).

Check out Trump’s tweet below: