Trump Provokes Lesley Stahl With Context-Free ’60 Minutes’ Pics

President Donald Trump tweeted about CBS News’ Lesley Stahl for a second day in a row Wednesday, posting photos of their “60 Minutes” interview with no caption or explanation.

Trump posted three photos showing the chat he had with Stahl before he cut the interview short Tuesday and began tweeting about her. He also tweeted a photo of Stahl receiving a book purportedly full of his administration’s healthcare-related accomplishments, but observers noted the pages looked blank.

“Kayleigh McEnany presenting Lesley Stahl (@60Minutes) with some of the many things we’ve done for Healthcare. Lesley had no idea!” he wrote about the pictures of Stahl being given a large binder by the White House press secretary. Numerous Twitter users pointed out that Trump seemingly tweeted a picture showing blank pages.

The latest provocations from the president were in line with his Tuesday promise to release “much more” related to his interview.

“Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come,” he tweeted Tuesday, along with a video of Stahl and two other men, both of whom were masked while she was not. The clip is only six seconds long.

He tweeted later, “I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about…”

But according to CBS News, Stahl was wearing a mask when she entered the White House and up until the point the interview with Trump began, and that the video the president tweeted was taken moments after the interview ended when Stahl was talking to her producers. The White House had also agreed to only tape the interview for archival purposes, CBS said.

Donald Trump’s interview with Stahl is expected to air on this Sunday’s “60 Minutes” (along with interviews with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris).