Donald Trump Resigns From SAG-AFTRA, Guild Simply Says ‘Thank You’

In a letter to SAG-AFTRA, Donald Trump announced that he would be resigning from the actors guild following news last month that he would face disciplinary hearings for possible expulsion after the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

The letter attacked guild president Gabrielle Carteris in a manner similar to the fiery tweets Trump would send during his presidency on his now-shutdown Twitter account. Trump bragged about his appearances on TV shows and movies like “Home Alone 2” and “Saturday Night Live,” as well as the ratings surge his presidency brought to cable news networks, which he says were a “dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics.”

“Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas – as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?'” Trump wrote, referring to the recent class-action lawsuit filed by 10 SAG-AFTRA members in response to changes to the guild’s health plan made last August.

In response to Trump’s letter, Carteris and National Executive Director David White released a two word statement: “Thank you.”

On January 19, the SAG-AFTRA board approved a motion filed by Carteris and executive director David White to hold a disciplinary hearing against Trump, who joined SAG and AFTRA in 1989. The guild leaders accused Trump of inciting violence against broadcast journalist members of the guild with his rhetoric against the media, as well as bearing responsibility for the U.S. Capitol attack that killed five people on the day Congress was set to certify the results of the U.S. presidential election.

“Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred — democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths and the sanctity of the free press,” Carteris said in a statement announcing the hearings. “There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers.”