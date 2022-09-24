‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drives Toward $21 Million Box Office Opening

Despite tepid reviews and weeks of behind-the-scenes gossip, Warner Bros./New Line’s “Don’t Worry Darling” has steered its way to a solid opening at the box office, earning $9.4 million from 4,113 locations on Friday as it is now estimated for a $21 million weekend launch, just above projections for a $17-20 million opening.



The thriller directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles was produced on a budget reported to be in the $20 million range, so this opening puts the film on track to earn a modest theatrical profit. The Venice premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling” was beset with constant rumors about animosity between Wilde and Pugh during the film’s production, and reviews from critics during and after the festival didn’t help matters with a 38% score on Rotten Tomatoes.



Audiences were somewhat kinder to “Don’t Worry Darling,” giving it a B- on CinemaScore along with an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. That sort of word-of-mouth probably won’t give it a lot of legs, but “Darling” should last long enough in theaters to make past its low break-even point. As expected, two-thirds of the film’s audience on opening night was female, according to CinemaScore polls.



In second is Sony/eOne’s “The Woman King,” which is estimated to earn $10 million in its second weekend for a decent 47% drop from its $19 million opening weekend. The historical epic starring Viola Davis is projected for a 10-day total of $35.5 million.



