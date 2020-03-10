‘Dr Phil’ Hits Season High Amid Coronavirus Preemptions

“Dr Phil” hit a new season high in the week of Feb. 24 to March 1 in the midst of a turbulent cycle of current events, including Kobe Bryant’s death, the South Carolina Democratic primary debate and the coronavirus outbreak.

The talk show, hosted by Phil McGraw, pulled a 2.8 rating according to Nielsen’s live plus same day measurement, a rise of 8% over the week prior. “Live With Kelly and Ryan” finished second with a 2.0 rating, while Ellen DeGeneres’ eponymous talker came in third with 1.9.

Overall, “Judge Judy” — which is set to conclude in 2021 after 25 years — finished first in national syndication ratings, rising 2% week-over-week to a 6.6 rating.

Also Read: Ratings: 'Bachelor' Peter Loses Madison - and ABC Loses More Than Half-a-Million Viewers

“Dr. Phil’s” ratings win came in a week that saw a number of preemptions in daytime due to news coverage of the Harvey Weinstein verdict, the Kobe Bryant memorial ceremony, the South Carolina Democratic primary debate and the Feb. 26 White House press conference about the coronavirus.

“Kelly Clarkson” continued its run as the season’s highest-rated freshman talk show with a steady 1.3 rating in the same week. Further down the list were “Wendy Williams” with a 1.3 rating, “Maury” at 1.1, “Rachael Ray” at 1.0 “Tamron Hall” at 1.0 and “Steve Wilkos” at 1.0.