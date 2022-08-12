“Dr. Phil” has let go of several staffers ahead of production for its upcoming Season 21. The show cited cost-cutting measures as its reasoning for the layoffs, which mostly affected production members, TheWrap has confirmed.

“Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity,” a series spokesperson told TheWrap. “As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program.”

Variety, which first reported the news, reported that 25 people were let go.