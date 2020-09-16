Go Pro Today

Drew Barrymore’s Daytime Debut Does OK, But Falls Behind Tamron Hall’s Andrew Gillum Interview

It was no Kelly Clarkson, but CBS will take it

| September 16, 2020 @ 8:45 AM

CBS

Drew Barrymore was always going to hard pressed to follow last year’s strong daytime debuts by Kelly Clarkson and Tamron Hall, but the actress still got off a strong enough start.

The CBS-produced “The Drew Barrymore Show” premiered to a 1.0 household rating/3 share in the 44 metered markets, according to Nielsen’s overnight data. For her first episode, Barrymore welcomed her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-stars Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz and “50 First Dates” co-star Adam Sandler.

Barrymore’s premiere fell below the season two debut of the Disney-ABC produced-“Tamron Hall,” which welcomed disgraced former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. Hall’s second season got off to a 1.1/4 start.

Also Read: From Kelly Clarkson to Drew Barrymore, Why Daytime Talk Shows Are Making a Comeback

Even so, Barrymore’s start was a ratings boon for CBS stations, where her show led the 9 a.m. ET time slot in New York. “Drew” grew by double digits from both its lead-ins and prior Monday time periods and took its station’s ratings up dramatically in numerous key cities, including increases of 233% in Los Angeles, 300% in Baltimore, and 400% in Jacksonville. One of the show’s best opening day performances was in Portland, Oregon, where it increased that time slot’s performance by 233% and led at 3 p.m. PT.

Last year, both Hall and the NBCUniversal-produced “Kelly Clarkson Show” stormed into syndication with Clarkson notching the best debut for new talk show in 9 years, and finished in the top five for her debut season. The former “American Idol” contestant returns for the official start of her second season next week.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall premiere dates 2020 Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • House of Payne BET
  • Assisted Living BET
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Viola Davis and husband OWN
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Madison Reyes in "Julie and the Phantoms" on Netflix Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • our cartoon president trump colbert showtime Showtime
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • Challenger_ Final Flight Netflix
  • FXX
  • Departure - Season 1 Peacock
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down HBO Max
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • Worlds Funniest Animals The CW
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Warrior
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2 NBC
  • NEXT Fox
  • Devils Patrick Dempsey The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Sistas BET
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Grand Army Netflix
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • The Voice NBC
  • The Goldbergs ABC
  • The Conners ABC
  • Blackish ABC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • American Housewife ABC
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • A Teacher Kate Mara FX on Hulu
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 99

Here’s when 98 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content