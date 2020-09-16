Drew Barrymore was always going to hard pressed to follow last year’s strong daytime debuts by Kelly Clarkson and Tamron Hall, but the actress still got off a strong enough start.
The CBS-produced “The Drew Barrymore Show” premiered to a 1.0 household rating/3 share in the 44 metered markets, according to Nielsen’s overnight data. For her first episode, Barrymore welcomed her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-stars Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz and “50 First Dates” co-star Adam Sandler.
Barrymore’s premiere fell below the season two debut of the Disney-ABC produced-“Tamron Hall,” which welcomed disgraced former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. Hall’s second season got off to a 1.1/4 start.
Even so, Barrymore’s start was a ratings boon for CBS stations, where her show led the 9 a.m. ET time slot in New York. “Drew” grew by double digits from both its lead-ins and prior Monday time periods and took its station’s ratings up dramatically in numerous key cities, including increases of 233% in Los Angeles, 300% in Baltimore, and 400% in Jacksonville. One of the show’s best opening day performances was in Portland, Oregon, where it increased that time slot’s performance by 233% and led at 3 p.m. PT.
Last year, both Hall and the NBCUniversal-produced “Kelly Clarkson Show” stormed into syndication with Clarkson notching the best debut for new talk show in 9 years, and finished in the top five for her debut season. The former “American Idol” contestant returns for the official start of her second season next week.
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Series: "The Stand" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time: N/A
CBS All Access
1 of 99
Here’s when 98 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.