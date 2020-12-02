Elisabeth Moss’ Candy Montgomery True Crime Drama Lands at Hulu

Hulu has picked up the Elisabeth Moss-led limited series “Candy,” TheWrap has confirmed.

The true-crime drama will star Moss as Candy Montgomery, the infamous Texas murderer and her victim, Betty Gore. Here is the logline for the series: In 1980 Texas, Candy Montgomery (Moss) seemingly had it all – loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs – so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax?

The project landing at Hulu not only reunites the streamer with the star of its Emmy-winning drama “The Handmaid’s Tale,” but also with writers and executive producers Robin Veith with Nick Antosca, who both worked on Hulu’s true-crime limited series, “The Act.”

Also Read: 'A Teacher': Kate Mara Explains Why Claire Revealed Her 'Terrible Choices' About Eric

Alex Hedlund and Moss will also serve as executive producers on the series from UCP, along with Lindsey McManus. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom will serve as consulting producers.

In a statement released at the time the project was first announced, Moss explained part of her reasoning for taking on the role: “I have been wanting to play an anti-heroine for a while now, and have been trying to work with Robin again after ‘Mad Men’ for even longer,” she said. “So when she asked me if I wanted to play a housewife from Texas who, some would say, got away with murder, I simply said, ‘Where do I sign?'”

“Adding the opportunity to work with Nick after his incredible work on ‘The Act’ was like taking a delicious dessert and putting 100 cherries on top,” she continued.

Deadline first reported the news.