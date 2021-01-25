Emily Compagno Named Co-Host of Fox News’ ‘Outnumbered’

Fox News announced Monday that Emily Compagno is the new co-host of “Outnumbered,” the 12 p.m. ET panel show. She will begin her new gig right away and will appear on the show Monday afternoon.

She has appeared as a co-host on “Outnumbered” and “The Five,” another ensemble show on the network, during her time as a contributor. Compagno also hosts a show on Fox News Media’s subscription service, Fox Nation, in addition to being an attorney.

Compagno will join founding anchor Harris Faulkner on the show. Earlier this month, Faulkner’s 1 p.m. slot was given to outgoing White House correspondent John Roberts. She now has a new show at 11 a.m., “The Faulkner Focus,” and will continue to host “Outnumbered” in the following hour alongside Compagno.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announce Compagno’s promotion from network contributor to co-host, saying, “Emily has greatly impressed us over the years with her legal expertise and natural ability to connect with our audience on a wide variety of stories. We welcome her to ‘Outnumbered’ and are excited to watch her in this new role.”

Compagno herself said in an accompanying statement, “I am thrilled to join the incomparable team of talented women on ‘Outnumbered,’ where I look forward to sharing my legal and political insights with Harris, and our incredible audience every day.”