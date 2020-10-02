‘Emily in Paris': Is There Hope for Emily and Gabriel?

Warning: This post contains spoilers about the entire first season of “Emily in Paris.” If you haven’t watched all 10 episodes, read no further!
Lily Collins stars opposite French actor Lucas Bravo in Netflix’s series “Emily in Paris,” and their on-screen chemistry is intriguing, to say the least. We had to wonder — could there be more to this neighborly friendship?
Beginning with the very first episode of the 10-episode first season, which premiered Friday, Emily (Collins) starts a flirtationship going with Gabriel (Bravo), who lives one floor below her. He’s a chef at the adorable French restaurant across the street from their Paris apartment building (how convenient!) and he’s even kind enough to let a wayward American girl use his shower when hers breaks due to the, you know, 400-year-old plumbing.
There’s just one problem — Gabriel has a girlfriend, Camille, and Emily has already unknowingly become friends with her.
But, in classic rom-com love-triangle fashion, that doesn’t Emily and Gabriel from testing the boundaries of their… friendship? Yeah, let’s call it that for now.
By the end of Season 1, things are starting to look up for the starcrossed lovers — Gabriel breaks up with Camille and decides not to move to Normandy after all — but then, Camille leaves Emily a message that pops the balloon of her swelling hopes real quick. But is there still hope?
TheWrap asked creator Darren Star (“Sex and the City,” “Younger”) to spill the beans on whether there’s hope for Emily and Gabriel in a potential second season of “Emily in Paris,” which he lovingly calls a “rom-com feature on steroids.”
Here’s his very tricky answer.
“Look, the bottom line is they have a great connection as friends. There are certain complications in the relationship,” he said. “If we get into season 2, I think that relationship has a lot of places to go.”
That’s intriguing. But what if Camille finds out what’s been going on? Won’t that weigh heavily on Emily’s conscience?
“I don’t think it’s what she was counting on, let’s put it that way,” Star said. “So I’m not sure how it’s going to go for her.”
So it’s safe to say that there is hope… but we’ll have to wait for a potential Season 2 to find out. Until then, we can only eat croissants and dream.
