Emma Watts to Replace Wyck Godfrey as President of Paramount Motion Picture Group

Former Twentieth Century Fox film executive Emma Watts has been appointed President of Paramount Motion Picture Group at Paramount Pictures announced on Tuesday.

She will report to Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos, and Watts will begin her new position effective July 20. She replaces Wyck Godfrey, who has been serving as president of Paramount Motion Picture Group since January 2018. He will step down to produce movies and TV shows.

In Watts’ new role, she will oversee the studio’s film operations from development all the way up to release, including Paramount Pictures and Paramount Players, and supervise casting, physical production, post-production and music. Elizabeth Raposo will continue to serve in her current role as president of production and will report to Watts.

More to come…