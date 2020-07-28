emmy nominees female directors

Getty Images

Female Directors Land Record 33% of Emmy Nominations This Year

by | July 28, 2020 @ 1:01 PM

A woman was nominated in all seven directing categories this year, for a total of 16 out 48 nominees overall

Women landed one third of all the Primetime Emmy nominations in the seven directing categories, a record high for the Television Academy.

In total, 16 women were recognized this year out of 48 total directing nominations — a big jump from last year, when nine out of 49 directing nominees (just over 18%) were women. And this year, a woman was nominated in every single directing category, after two straight years of no female directors getting a nod for a reality series and one year without a woman picking up a nom for a variety series.

Before this year, female directors had the highest representation in 2013, when eight of the 33 nominees — or 24% — were women. That was when there were still just six directing categories, as reality series had not been added to the list at that time.

In the writing categories, women landed 33 nominations out of a total of 120 nominees, or 27.5%. That’s a slight improvement from 2019, when 45 female writers scored nominations out of a larger overall total of 167, or 26.9%.

Also Read: Emmy Nominees: The Complete List

In the comedy directing category, Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Gail Mancuso (“Modern Family”) got nods. For drama, Jessica Hobbs (“The Crown”), Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland”) and Mimi Leder (“The Morning Show”) were nominated.

Women outnumbered men in the Outstanding Limited Series or TV movie category, with four out of six nominations: Lynn Shelton, “Little Fires Everywhere”; Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”; Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen”; Steph Green, “Watchmen.”

Among the female directors nominated for variety series were Linda Mendoza for “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” and Dime Davis for “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” For variety special, Pamela Fryman (“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times'”) was the only woman out of six total nominees. And in reality series, Ariel Boles (“Top Chef”) got the lone female nomination out of five noms. In documentary/nonfiction program, Julia Reichert (“American Factory”), Nadia Hallgren (“Becoming”) and Rebecca Chaiklin (“Tiger King”) were the honored.

Also Read: Emmy Nominations 2020: Snubs and Surprises, From Bob Odenkirk to Baby Yoda (Photos)

On the writing side, “What We Do in the Shadows” writer Stefani Robinson was the only woman nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. In the drama category, Miki Johnson (“Ozark”) got the sole nod. There were six women out of nine total nominees — Tanya Barfield, “Mrs. America”; Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, “Normal People”; Susannah Grant and Ayelet Waldman, “Unbelievable”; and Anna Winger, “Unorthodox” — in the Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special group.

For the variety series category — which is dominated by late-night shows — 20 of the 80 writers nominated were women. In the variety special category, two women were nominated (Hannah Gadsby for “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” and Marika Sawyer for “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch”) and for nonfiction series three women got a nod (Rachel Mason and Kathryn Robson for “Circus Of Books” and Alisar Hasan for “The Cave”).

Readers can find the full list of nominees here.

Emmy Nominations 2020: Snubs and Surprises, From Bob Odenkirk to Baby Yoda (Photos)

  • Emmy nominations 2020 snubs and surprises
  • What We Do In the Shadows FX
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • AMC
  • Handmaid's Tale Hulu
  • Euphoria HBO
  • Big Little Lies HBO
  • Night Angel Masked Singer kandi burruss Fox
  • westworld season 3 hbo are dolores and maeve dead HBO
  • Unbelievable-Kaitlyn-Dever Netflix
1 of 10

“Better Call Saul” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” leads miss out, while “What We Do in the Shadows” sneaks in

Between Elisabeth Moss and Bob Odenkirk getting pushed out of their respective categories and an unexpected nomination for "What We Do in the Shadows," Tuesday's Emmy nominations announcement came with more than its share of surprises.

View In Gallery

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • [email protected] • @jmaas421

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Emmy nominations 2020

Emmy Diversity: Nonwhite Performers Score a Record 41% of Acting Nominations This Year
Laurence Fishburne, Kerry Washington, Linda Cardellini

2020 Emmy Nominees Say They’re ‘Chuffed to Bits,’ ‘Elated,’ ‘Thankful’ – Oh, and ‘Keep Your Mask On!’
Watchmen

Emmy Voters Respond to the Moment, Snubbing Some Favorites for Record Diversity in Nominations
Schitt's Creek Season 6

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Breaks Record for Most Emmy Nominations Given to a Comedy in Its Final Season
Emmy nominations 2020 snubs and surprises

Emmy Nominations 2020: Snubs and Surprises, From Bob Odenkirk to Baby Yoda (Photos)
The Crown Season 3

Netflix Tops HBO With Record 160 Emmy Nominations
emmy nominations 2020

Emmy Nominees: The Complete List

Watch the Emmy Nominations Livestream With Leslie Jones (Video)
Emmy nomination predictions 2020

Emmy Nomination Predictions 2020: All the Picks in 24 Top Categories (Photos)
egot audrey hepburn john legend, whoopi goldberg

All 16 EGOT Winners, From Audrey Hepburn to Alan Menken (Photos)
Alan Menken

Composer Alan Menken Wins the EGOT, ‘Sesame Street’ Wins the Most Daytime Emmys
The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS