Television Academy, Networks Hold Conference Call to Discuss Pushing Back Emmy Voting Dates

The Television Academy is fielding a conference call with TV network and studio executives on Monday afternoon to discuss the current Emmy season and the possibility of pushing back the awards calendar amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap.

The call, which began at 2 p.m. PT and is expected to last 90 minutes, includes the Television Academy, as well as half a dozen of the networks, studios and streaming services that are usually the top contenders at the awards show, the person told us.

Networks are concerned about holding For Your Consideration campaigns and lobbying for votes for their TV shows and stars amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has brought productions to a screeching halt throughout Hollywood and beyond, the insider said.

Also Read: All the TV Productions Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

Representatives for the Television Academy did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

According to Variety, which first reported news of the call, executives at the top networks and studios want the FYC calendar pushed back into June and July and for there to be a shorter period between voting windows, as well as the ability to campaign and hold more events during the second round of voting.

More to come…