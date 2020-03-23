Television Academy, Networks Hold Conference Call to Discuss Pushing Back Emmy Voting Dates

Many TV series recently shut down or delayed production amid coronavirus pandemic

The Television Academy is fielding a conference call with TV network and studio executives on Monday afternoon to discuss the current Emmy season and the possibility of pushing back the awards calendar amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap.

The call, which began at 2 p.m. PT and is expected to last 90 minutes, includes the Television Academy, as well as half a dozen of the networks, studios and streaming services that are usually the top contenders at the awards show, the person told us.

Networks are concerned about holding For Your Consideration campaigns and lobbying for votes for their TV shows and stars amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has brought productions to a screeching halt throughout Hollywood and beyond, the insider said.

Representatives for the Television Academy did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

According to Variety, which first reported news of the call, executives at the top networks and studios want the FYC calendar pushed back into June and July and for there to be a shorter period between voting windows, as well as the ability to campaign and hold more events during the second round of voting.

More to come…

Here’s when 129 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

