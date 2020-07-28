Emmy Nominees: The Complete List

The nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards are in! This year, TV’s top drama comes down to “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Succession.”

The comedy statuette will go to “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead to Me,” “SNL,” “Insecure,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Schitt’s Creek” or “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The honorees will battle it out for the bling on Sunday, Sept. 20 in a virtual celebration. Find the 2019 Emmy winners here.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”



Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show”

“Full Frontal”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight”

“The Late Show”

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”



Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”



Outstanding Competition Program

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Michael Schur, “The Good Place”

Tony McNamara, “The Great”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

David West Read, “Schitt’s Creek”

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Stefani Robinson, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul”

Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul”

Peter Morgan, “The Crown”

Chris Mundy, “Ozark”

John Shiban, “Ozark”

Miki Johnson, “Ozark”

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession”

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Tanya Barfield, “Mrs. America”

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, “Normal People”

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, Ayelet Waldman, “Unbelievable”

Anna Winger, “Unorthodox”

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”



Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Cate Blanchette, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen”



Outstanding Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“SNL”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”



Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Kenan Thompson, “SNL”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Nicholaus Braun, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Mcfadyen, “Succession”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Outstanding Television Movie

“American Son”

“Bad Education”

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Drunk History”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Matt Shakman, “The Great”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Gail Mancuso, “Modern Family”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

James Burrows, “Will & Grace”

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Greg Whiteley, “Cheer”

Rich Kim, “LEGO Masters”

Hisham Abed, “Queer Eye”

Nick Murray, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ariel Boles, “Top Chef”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown”

Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown”

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland”

Mimi Leder, “The Morning Show”

Alik Sakharov, “Ozark”

Ben Semanoff, “Ozark”

Andrij Parekh, “Succession”

Mark Mylod, “Succession”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Lynn Shelton, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Lenny Abrahamson, “Normal People”

Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen”

Steph Green, “Watchmen”

Stephen Williams, “Watchmen”

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Dime Davis, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”

Linda Mendoza, “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Central Park”

Wanda Sykes, “Crank Yankers”

Taika Waititi, “The Mandalorian”

Nancy Cartwright, “The Simpsons”

Hank Azaria, “The Simpsons”

Outstanding Animated Program

“Big Mouth”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“BoJack Horseman”

“Rick and Morty”

“The Simpsons”

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

“Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?”

“Robot Chicken”

“Steven Universe Future”

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Stan Lathan, “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

Louis J. Horvitz, “62nd Grammy Awards”

Pamela Fryman and Andy Fisher, “Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: ‘All In The Family’ And ‘Good Times'”

Hamish Hamilton, “Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira”

Glenn Weiss, “73rd Annual Tony Awards”



Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Dev Patel, “Modern Love”

Adam Driver, “SNL”

Eddie Murphy, “SNL”

Brad Pitt, “SNL”

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Martin Short, “The Morning Show”

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Bette Midler, “The Politician”

Maya Rudolph, “Sen. Kamala Harris”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “SNL”

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Cherry Jones, “Succession”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank”

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, “Top Chef”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

“A Very Brady Renovation”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“Amy Schumer Learns To Cook”

“Cheer”

“Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“We’re Here”

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

“77th Annual Golden Globe Awards”

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: ‘All In The Family’ And ‘Good Times'”

“The Oscars”

“Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira”

“73rd Annual Tony Awards”

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

“Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor”

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas”

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill”

“John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch”

“Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah”

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance”

“Star Wars Resistance”

“We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest”

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

“The Apollo”

“Beastie Boys Story”

“Becoming”

“The Great Hack”

“Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time”

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

“American Masters”

“Hillary”

“The Last Dance”

“McMillion$”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness”

