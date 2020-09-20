Emmys 2020: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)
Nominated for TV’s top drama are: “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things’ and “Succession”
Tony Maglio | September 20, 2020 @ 4:58 PM
Last Updated: September 20, 2020 @ 6:15 PM
The 72nd Emmys are officially underway — let’s hope Jimmy Kimmel’s WiFi holds up.
Sunday’s first trophy went to Catherine O’Hara, who won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the final season of “Schitt’s Creek.” The Pop TV sitcom then also won the next SIX trophies.
You read that right: “Schitt’s Creek” won all seven of its seven possible Sunday awards.
By the end of the evening, we’ll have an Outstanding Drama Series out of these eight contenders: “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things’ and “Succession.”
See all of the nominees below. TheWrap is updating this post with Sunday’s winners in real time throughout the show.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me” Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” *WINNER
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” *WINNER
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Michael Schur, “The Good Place”
Tony McNamara, “The Great” Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” *WINNER
David West Read, “Schitt’s Creek”
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, “What We Do in the Shadows”
Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows”
Stefani Robinson, “What We Do in the Shadows”
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Matt Shakman, “The Great”
Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Gail Mancuso, “Modern Family”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” *WINNERS
James Burrows, “Will & Grace”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” *WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”
Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” *WINNER
Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”
Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Comedy Series “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Dead to Me”
“Saturday Night Live”
“Insecure”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” “Schitt’s Creek” *WINNERS
“What We Do in the Shadows”
Outstanding Variety Talk Series “The Daily Show”
“Full Frontal”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” “Last Week Tonight” *WINNER
“The Late Show”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
Regina King, “Watchmen”
Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”
Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”
Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”
Paul Mescal, “Normal People”
Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special Tanya Barfield, “Mrs. America”
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, “Normal People”
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, Ayelet Waldman, “Unbelievable”
Anna Winger, “Unorthodox”
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen”
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special Lynn Shelton, “Little Fires Everywhere”
Lenny Abrahamson, “Normal People”
Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”
Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen”
Steph Green, “Watchmen”
Stephen Williams, “Watchmen”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”
Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”
Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”
Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”
Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”
Jean Smart, “Watchmen”
Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”
Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”
Outstanding Competition Program “The Masked Singer”
“Nailed It!”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul”
Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul”
Peter Morgan, “The Crown”
Chris Mundy, “Ozark”
John Shiban, “Ozark”
Miki Johnson, “Ozark”
Jesse Armstrong, “Succession”
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Benjamin Caron, “The Crown”
Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown”
Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland”
Mimi Leder, “The Morning Show”
Alik Sakharov, “Ozark”
Ben Semanoff, “Ozark”
Andrij Parekh, “Succession”
Mark Mylod, “Succession”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Nicholaus Braun, “Succession”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Matthew Mcfadyen, “Succession”
Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Drama Series “Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Killing Eve”
“The Mandalorian”
“Ozark”
“Stranger Things”
“Succession”
