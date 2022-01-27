1. Hawkeye
Listen, we’re as surprised as you are. But everything about “Hawkeye” was as delightful as it was unexpected. How Marvel Studios could take an objectively B-grade Avenger, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), stick him in New York City for Christmas, have him befriend a young acolyte, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and have it be their most dramatically rich, genuinely compelling show is downright miraculous. But here we are. Part of what made “Hawkeye” so much fun is its follow-through – it promised a small-scale, Shane Black-ian buddy action format and it delivered, big time. (There wasn’t any concept art of Hawkeye skydiving out of a plane into a wormhole or something.) Even more miraculous was that it was able to fold in events from Marvel Studios’ recent past, continuing the saga of Yelena (Florence Pugh), fellow Black Widow and sister of Natasha (Scarlett Johansson), from this past summer’s “Black Widow,” while also making room for Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), a transplant from Netflix’s crop of Marvel series, who cannily debuted the same week Charlie Cox’s Daredevil showed up in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” But the true magic of the show was in the chemistry between Steinfeld, excitable and full of ideas, and Renner, battle-worn and weary.
Together, the two bicker like old partners and learn to become real friends, all the while getting into energetically staged action sequences (including a climactic battle in Rockefeller Center) and uncovering a deeper mystery. It’s the kind of thing that feels effortless but you know was a huge pain in the ass to get right, and it’s a testament to Renner and Steinfeld’s singular power as performers that the whole thing goes down so smooth. Unfortunately, “Hawkeye” didn’t create the kind of conversation that “Loki” or “WandaVision,” but here's hoping we haven't seen the last of either Hawkeyes.