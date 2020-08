Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Broadcast Shows – So Far

August is here and that means ordinarily you’d be trying to pack in as much summer fun as you can before the fall comes and vacations end, school resumes and life goes back to normal. But this year, well, it’s pretty obvious nothing is going to be “normal” any time soon, and that includes the start of Fall TV.

Seeing as Fox, CBS, ABC, NBC and The CW are still figuring out the logistics of safely resuming production on their new and returning scripted and unscripted primetime series, it was assumed that premiere dates for autumn weren’t going to come in as quickly and orderly as they usually do. And so far, that’s proven to be the case.

But to make sure that you know when your favorite comedies and dramas will be back and when those new shows you’ve been promised will premiere, TheWrap has rounded up the list of every broadcast Fall TV premiere date we have so far. We will continue to update it as more become available.

Also Read: Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

Tuesday, Aug. 18

8 p.m. — “Dead Pixels” (The CW, network debut of Season 1)

Monday, Sept. 21

8 p.m. — “L.A’s Finest” (Fox, network debut of Season 1)

9 p.m. — “Filthy Rich” (Fox, series premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 22

8 p.m. — “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” (Fox, network debut)

Sunday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. — “The Simpsons” (Fox, Season 32 premiere)

8:30 p.m. — “Bless the Harts” (Fox, Season 2 premiere)

9 p.m. — “Bob’s Burgers” (Fox, Season 11 premiere)

9:30 p.m. — “Family Guy” (Fox, Season 19 premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 30

9 p.m. — “Coroner” (The CW, network debut of Season 2)

Tuesday, Oct. 6

9 p.m. — “Next” (Fox, series premiere)