8 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Next’ to ‘Weakest Link’ (Photos)

Yes, there are new fall shows this season — though not a ton of you are watching them

and | October 7, 2020 @ 11:29 AM
Fall is the big time for broadcast, when NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox traditionally debut their most promising new dramas and comedies in hopes of kicking off the Nielsen season strong. And though there are far fewer freshman shows airing in the time of corona, the Big 4 have managed to roll out some new series (and a few acquired titles that are new to them) over the last few weeks. Click through our gallery to see how fall 2020's new series rank by premiere viewership, and check back to see the results change as more shows debut. Also Read: Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows – So Far (Photos)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
Rank:  8        Show:  "Manhunt: Deadly Games"*    Net: CBS         Total Viewers: 1.570 million *"Manhunt: Deadly Games" previously aired on Spectrum Originals earlier this year. But either way, this tally is a death sentence.
Cosmos Possible Worlds
Rank:  7       Show:  "Cosmos: Possible Worlds"*    Net: Fox         Total Viewers: 1.582 million *"Cosmos: Possible Worlds" first aired on Nat Geo Channel before making its way to broadcast television. Perhaps it should have stayed on cable. 
NEXT
Rank:  6        Show:  "neXt"    Net: Fox        Total Viewers: 1.768 million Nah, next. 
Filthy Rich
Rank:  5       Show:  "Filthy Rich"    Net: Fox         Total Viewers: 2.871 million Off to kind of a poor start. 
LAs Finest
Rank:  4       Show:  "L.A's Finest"*    Net: Fox         Total Viewers: 2.881 million *"L.A.'s Finest" Season 1 already ran on Spectrum, so these numbers are...fine.
LUKE WILSON Emergency Call
Rank:  3       Show:  "Emergency Call"    Net: ABC         Total Viewers: 4.267 million  Not "9-1-1," but this will do. 
I Can See Your Voice
Rank:  2      Show:  "I Can See Your Voice"    Net: Fox         Total Viewers: 4.457 million   We can see the "Masked Singer" bump this Ken Jeong-hosted competition is getting. 
Weakest Link - Season 1
Rank:  1       Show:  "The Weakest Link"    Net: NBC        Total Viewers: 6.067 million.   The strongest of the bunch -- so far. 