8 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Next’ to ‘Weakest Link’ (Photos)

Fall is the big time for broadcast, when NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox traditionally debut their most promising new dramas and comedies in hopes of kicking off the Nielsen season strong. And though there are far fewer freshman shows airing in the time of corona, the Big 4 have managed to roll out some new series (and a few acquired titles that are new to them) over the last few weeks. Click through our gallery to see how fall 2020's new series rank by premiere viewership, and check back to see the results change as more shows debut.
CBS
Rank: 8 Show: "Manhunt: Deadly Games"* Net: CBS Total Viewers: 1.570 million
*"Manhunt: Deadly Games" previously aired on Spectrum Originals earlier this year. But either way, this tally is a death sentence.
Fox
Rank: 7 Show: "Cosmos: Possible Worlds"* Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.582 million
*"Cosmos: Possible Worlds" first aired on Nat Geo Channel before making its way to broadcast television. Perhaps it should have stayed on cable.
Fox
Rank: 6 Show: "neXt" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.768 million
Nah, next.
Fox
Rank: 5 Show: "Filthy Rich" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 2.871 million
Off to kind of a poor start.
Fox
Rank: 4 Show: "L.A's Finest"* Net: Fox Total Viewers: 2.881 million
*"L.A.'s Finest" Season 1 already ran on Spectrum, so these numbers are...fine.
ABC
Rank: 3 Show: "Emergency Call" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.267 million Not "9-1-1," but this will do.
FOX
Rank: 2 Show: "I Can See Your Voice" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.457 million
We can see the "Masked Singer" bump this Ken Jeong-hosted competition is getting.
NBC
Rank: 1 Show: "The Weakest Link" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 6.067 million. The strongest of the bunch -- so far.