Here’s the Fall 2020 TV Schedule for Broadcast Networks – So Far

Summer is just around the corner but broadcast networks are already looking to the fall, as under normal circumstances, this week is when ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW would have given their annual glitzy upfront presentations to advertisers after unveiling their new slates of programming.

And though we are certainly not living under normal circumstances, as all of those upfronts were canceled due to the pandemic, broadcast nets are still trying to piece together their fall schedules amid the production shutdowns that are making that task incredibly difficult.

So far, Fox and The CW have set their schedules, with CBS, NBC and ABC’s still to come while renewal, cancellation and series order decisions are made.

Below are the fall 2020 schedules for Fox and The CW. New shows are listed in all caps and bolded. We’ve also put an asterisks by series that are new acquisitions, as networks are using more of those this year to pad out their schedules. TheWrap will continue to update this list as more schedules become available.

Fox and The CW have also laid out some plans for midseason, which you can find here for Fox and here for The CW.

MONDAY

8-9 p.m. — L.A.’s Finest*

9-10 p.m. — NEXT

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Cosmos: Possible Worlds

9-10 p.m. — FILTHY RICH

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. — The Masked Singer

9-10 p.m. — MasterChef Junior

THURSDAY

7:30-8 p.m. ET/4:30-5 p.m. PT -Fox NFL Thursday Presented by Verizon

8-8:19 p.m. ET/5-5:19 p.m. PT — GMC Kickoff Show

8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT — Thursday Night Football Presented by Bud Light Platinum

FRIDAY

8-10 p.m. — WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown

SATURDAY

7-10:30 p.m. — Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY

7-7:30 p.m. — NFL on Fox

7:3-8 p.m. — The OT/Fox encores

8-8:30 p.m. — The Simpsons

8:30-9 p.m. — Bless the Harts

9-9:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers

9:30-10 p.m. — Family Guy

MONDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?

8:30-9 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9-10 p.m. — Penn & Teller: Fool Us

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Swamp Thing*

9-10 p.m. — Tell Me A Story*

WEDNESDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Two Sentence Horror Stories

8:30-9 p.m. — Dead Pixels*

9-10 p.m. — Coroner*

THURSDAY

8-9 p.m. — Supernatural

9-10 p.m. — The Outpost

FRIDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — World’s Funniest Animals*

8:30-9 p.m. — World’s Funniest Animals*

9-10 p.m. — Penn & Teller: Fool Us (encores)

SUNDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Masters of Illusion

8:30-9 p.m. — Masters of Illusion

9-10 p.m. — Pandora