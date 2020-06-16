Here’s the Fall 2020 TV Schedule for Broadcast Networks – So Far

Due to continuing questions about when and how production will ramp again amid the pandemic, broadcast networks are rolling out their new fall schedules slower than usual this year.

So far, NBC, Fox, CBS and The CW have set their upcoming slates, with ABC’s still to come. And though ABC hasn’t released its schedule yet, it has already announced most of its shows that will be returning for the 2020-2021 season.

Below are the fall 2020 schedules for NBC, Fox, CBS and The CW. New shows are listed in all caps and bolded. We’ve also put asterisks by series that are new acquisitions, as networks are using more of those this year to pad out their schedules. TheWrap will update this list once ABC becomes available.

NBC

MONDAY

8-10 p.m. — The Voice

10-11 p.m. — Manifest

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — The Voice

9-10 p.m. — This Is Us

10-11 p.m. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Superstore

8:30-9 p.m. — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. — LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. – The Blacklist

9-11 p.m. — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-10 p.m. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 p.m. – Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 p.m. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football

Fox

MONDAY

8-9 p.m. — L.A.’s Finest*

9-10 p.m. — NEXT

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Cosmos: Possible Worlds

9-10 p.m. — FILTHY RICH

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. — The Masked Singer

9-10 p.m. — MasterChef Junior

THURSDAY

7:30-8 p.m. ET/4:30-5 p.m. PT -Fox NFL Thursday Presented by Verizon

8-8:19 p.m. ET/5-5:19 p.m. PT — GMC Kickoff Show

8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT — Thursday Night Football Presented by Bud Light Platinum

FRIDAY

8-10 p.m. — WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown

SATURDAY

7-10:30 p.m. — Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY

7-7:30 p.m. — NFL on Fox

7:3-8 p.m. — The OT/Fox encores

8-8:30 p.m. — The Simpsons

8:30-9 p.m. — Bless the Harts

9-9:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers

9:30-10 p.m. — Family Guy

CBS

MONDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood

8-9 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola

9-10 p.m. — All Rise

10-11 p.m. — Bull

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — NCIS

9-10 p.m. — FBI

10-11 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Survivor

9-10 p.m. — The Amazing Race

10-11 p.m. — Seal Team

THURSDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon

8-9 p.m. — B POSITIVE

9-9:30 p.m. — Mom

9-10 p.m. — The Unicorn

10-11 p.m. — Evil

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. — MacGyver

9-10 p.m. — Magnum P.I.

10-11 p.m. — Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8-9 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday

9-10 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday

10-11 p.m. — 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7-8 p.m. — 60 Minutes

8-9 p.m. — THE EQUALIZER

9-10 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles

10-11 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans

MONDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?

8:30-9 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9-10 p.m. — Penn & Teller: Fool Us

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Swamp Thing*

9-10 p.m. — Tell Me A Story*

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. — Devils*

9-10 p.m. — Coroner*

THURSDAY

8-9 p.m. — Supernatural

9-10 p.m. — The Outpost

FRIDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Masters of Illusion

8:30-9 p.m. — Masters of Illusion

9-9:30 p.m. – WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:30-10 p.m. – WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY

8-8:30 p.m. — Two Sentence Horror Stories

8:30-9 p.m. — Two Sentence Horror Stories

9-10 p.m. — Pandora