Fandango President Paul Yanover Steps Down, NBC Sports Next EVP Will McIntosh Takes Over

Paul Yanover is stepping down as president of the ticketing site Fandango after a decade at the company, being replaced by NBC Sports Next EVP Will McIntosh, who will also continue his duties at the digital sports division as president.



Fandango, which is owned by NBCUniversal, has spent the past decade expanding under Yanover’s leadership, acquiring the popular review site Rotten Tomatoes, the on-demand video platform Vudu, and movie social media site Flixster. Fandango also expanded its YouTube footprint with its channel Movieclips, which has 57 million subscribers and has become a popular site for its clips of beloved scenes from popular films.



Yanover will remain at Fandango in a transitionary role over the next two months. McIntosh’s promotion will see him oversee operations of all of Fandango’s sites as well as NBC Sports Next sites like GolfNOW and Golfpass, digital extensions of NBC Sports’ Golf Channel. He will report to Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports and Matt Strauss, NBCUniversal’s chairman of direct-to-consumer.

“I’m proud of Fandango’s accomplishments over the past decade, turning Fandango from a popular movie ticketing app into an award-winning digital network serving millions of fans every day for their entertainment needs,” Yanover said in a memo to Fandango employees announcing his departure.



“We’ve extended Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes and Vudu across many new platforms, and with Movieclips and our original content we’ve created compelling opportunities for fans to celebrate and experience their favorite entertainment at home and at the theaters. And, we have created a well-respected and large scale platform that exemplifies innovation and creativity. Along the way we have enjoyed and benefited from great partnership across the industry. And most important, we also created a rewarding and special place for our employees.’



Yanover’s departure was first reported by Variety.