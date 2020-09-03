Go Pro Today

Dr. Fauci Urges ‘Faith’ in the FDA and Potential Coronavirus Vaccine

“I think that we can have some confidence and have faith in what the FDA is saying,” Fauci tells CNN

| September 3, 2020 @ 10:12 AM

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday he would not hesitate to take a coronavirus vaccine as long as it was safe and effective, which, he said, the FDA is prioritizing.

Regarding timing on the vaccine, Fauci told CNN’s Jim Sciutto, “Most of us project that that’s going to be by November, December, by the end of the year. Could this be earlier? Sure. So, if someone comes out and says, ‘I’m going to shoot for the possibility that I’ll get it by October,’ you can’t argue strongly against that. That’s unlikely, not impossible.”

When Sciutto asked if he would hesitate to get the vaccine for himself or his family, Fauci, the most public face of the White House’s coronavirus task force, replied, “Oh, not at all, Jim.”

“I will look at the data and I would assume and I’m pretty sure it’s going to be the case that a vaccine would not be approved for the American public unless it was indeed both safe and effective,” he went on. “And I keep emphasizing both safe and effective. If that’s the case, Jim, I would not hesitate for a moment to take the vaccine myself and recommend it for my family.”

Ultimately, he concluded, “I think that we can have some confidence and have faith in what the FDA is saying. They’re saying very explicitly that they’re going to be making the decision based on the scientific data and we hope that that’s going to be the case.”

