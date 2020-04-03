Fauci Tamps Down Hype About Coronavirus Drug Based on ‘Not Very Robust Study’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a now-recognizable face in the country’s battle against the coronavirus, used a Friday morning appearance on “Fox & Friends” to caution against hyping up the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the virus.

Fox News’ Steve Doocy asked the doctor about a poll that found that 37% of doctors in the world believe is the most effective medicine against the coronavirus and mentioned strong support he’s seen from guests on the network, notably Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fauci dismissed the study, saying it wasn’t very “robust.”

Also Read: Fox News' Tucker Carlson Takes 'Break' From Attacking CNN's Chris Cuomo: 'We Are Rooting For You' Against Coronavirus (Video)

He went on, “But getting back to what you said just a moment ago, that ‘x’ percent — I think you said 37% — of doctors feel that it’s beneficial: We don’t operate on how you feel. We operate on what evidence is, and data is, so although there is some suggestion with the study that was just mentioned by Dr. Oz — granted that there is a suggestion that there is a benefit there — I think we’ve got to be careful that we don’t make that majestic leap to assume that this is a knockout drug.”

Brian Kilmeade, another co-host of the popular morning show, pressed Fauci on whether the drug could be useful in preventing the virus: “I would be very curious, Doctor, to see if anyone who was taking this for lupus or arthritis has gotten the coronavirus. That would be one way to go the other way to see about this study.”

“I mean, obviously this is a good drug in many respects for some of the diseases you mentioned, and the one thing we don’t want to happen is that individuals who really need a drug with a proven indication don’t have it available,” Fauci admitted, though he was still quick to caution that what some doctors think is still irrelevant.

Watch above.