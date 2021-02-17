First ‘Masked Singer’ Season 5 Costumes Revealed – Meet Phoenix, Grandpa Monster and Chameleon (Photos)

“The Masked Dancer” finale hasn’t even aired yet and already Fox is teasing the contestants that will be competing on the upcoming fifth season of its parent series, “The Masked Singer.”

See below for you first looks at three of the Season 5 costumes: Phoenix, Grandpa Monster and Chameleon.

The hit whosungit series will return on Wednesday, March 10 at 8/7c and be immediately followed by the series premiere of the new Wayne Brady-hosted variety show “Game of Talents” at 9/8c.

Also Read: Fox Sets Premiere Dates for 'The Masked Singer' Season 5, Wayne Brady's 'Game of Talents'

In the fall, “The Masked Singer” acted as the lead-in for “I Can See Your Voice,” which was renewed for Season 2 at Fox in January. The broadcast network has decided to slot “Game of Talents” in its place for this spring cycle.

As TheWrap previously reported, when “The Masked Singer” returns for Season 5, Niecy Nash will be serving as guest host for the first few episodes, filling in for longtime emcee Nick Cannon. Cannon tested positive for the coronavirus before production had begun, and will return once he has recuperated.

Along with Nash as guest host and Cannon as host, “The Masked Singer” Season 5 will feature returning panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

More to come…