Kaley Cuoco’s ‘The Flight Attendant’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed “The Flight Attendant” for a second season, the streaming service said Friday.

The eight-episode first season of the Kaley Cuoco comedy-thriller series launched Nov. 26 and debuted its finale Thursday. According to HBO Max, the show “saw week over week growth and ranked as HBO Max’s No. 1 series overall during its run.”

The first season of “The Flight Attendant” was based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel of the same name, following the story of how an entire life can change in one night. Season 1 starred Cuoco as flight attendant Cassie Bowden, who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. (If you want to know what happened, head over here.)

Season 2 will feature Cassie in a new adventure, per HBO Max.

Also Read: 'The Flight Attendant': Who Lived, Who Died and Other Shocking Reveals From a Satisfying Finale

Along with Cuoco, ‘The Flight Attendant’s” first season starred Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.

“We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics,” said Bloys. “We congratulate Kaley, Steve, Greg and Sarah, along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers and our partners at Warner Bros. Television on all the success of the first season. I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next.”

“The Flight Attendant” is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions & Yes, Norman Productions. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Steve Yockey and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers. Suzanne McCormack is a co-executive producer.

Also Read: Kaley Cuoco Covers Up a Murder She May or May Not Have Committed in HBO Max's 'The Flight Attendant' Trailer (Video)

“To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success,” Cuoco said. “I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max and of course my beloved studio, Warner Bros. I have amazing partners in Suzanne McCormack and Mackenzie Shade at Yes, Norman Prods., where we are committed to delivering diverse and quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) ‘TFA’ season 2!!”

“We could not be more pleased to embark on another adventure with our incredible partners at Yes, Norman, Kaley and Suzanne, our wonderful creator Steve Yockey, as well as our collaborators at WBTV and HBO Max,” Berlanti and Schechter said. “We are thrilled that people have responded so positively to our beloved show, and in particular Kaley Cuoco’s incredible, tour de force performance.”