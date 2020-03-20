Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus
“It’s been kicking my ass, just to put it very bluntly,” the 28-year-old reality star says
Margeaux Sippell | March 20, 2020 @ 2:17 PM
Last Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 2:40 PM
Colton Underwood has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Season 23 star of ABC’s “The Bachelor” stressed to his many Twitter followers Friday that the illness can affect healthy, young people, too — not just the elderly or health compromised.
“I wanna let you guys know, I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out regularly, I eat healthy. I became symptomatic a few days ago, got my test results back today and they are positive,” he said in a video on Twitter. “And it’s been kicking my ass, just to put it very bluntly. I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath.”
The reality star assured fans that he is “doing okay” and staying at his girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s family home. Randolph and Underwood have been together since the 23rd season finale of “The Bachelor.”
“Unfortunately, that means we’re all in this together at this point,” he said of his diagnosis and its potential effect on the other people he’s staying with. “Stay at home, stay in your house, do your part and take care of one another, alright?”
This virus doesn’t care how old or healthy you are. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones and stay home. pic.twitter.com/pLe1Vge0HL
Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” recently wrapped earlier this month. The next offshoot of the “Bachelor” franchise scheduled to air on ABC is “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart,” a brand-new musical dating series premiering April 13. “The Bachelorette” was set to premiere May 18 but will likely be moved due to production being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
